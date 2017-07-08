Diaz gives up a run in the 9th, Mariners lose 4-3

Jul 8, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) talks with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre (30) during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Ryon Healy bounced a ground-rule RBI double to right-center with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Oakland Athletics a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.



Rajai Davis opened the ninth with a slow-rolling infield single to third off Edwin Diaz (2-4), who relieved to open the inning. Davis stole second as Matt Joyce struck out. Yonder Alonso was walked intentionally with two outs and Healy then ripped an 0-2 pitch into the gap.



Sean Doolittle (1-0) pitched the eighth for the victory. Santiago Casilla finished for his 15th save, despite allowing a two-out double.



Alonso and Marcus Sieman had solo homers for the Athletics off rookie Andrew Moore, who allowed three runs in six innings in his third start.

© 2017 KING-TV