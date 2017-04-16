Cruz's single caps 2-run rally in 9th as M's top Rangers 8-7

Apr 16, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Mariners DH Nelson Cruz (center) is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the 9th inning. Seattle won 8-7. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan)

SEATTLE (AP) - Nelson Cruz singled in the tiebreaking run to cap a two-run, ninth-inning rally, and the Seattle Mariners overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.



Nomar Mazara gave Texas a 7-6 lead when he led off the ninth against Edwin Diaz (1-1) with his fourth homer.



Pinch-hitter Jarrod Dyson reached on an infield single starting the bottom half, a ball deflected by reliever Sam Dyson (0-3). Jarrod Dyson stole second and took third when Leonys Martin reached on a bunt single that Dyson fielded only to find no one covering third.



Martin stole second, pinch-hitter Mike Freeman was walked intentionally and Mitch Haniger took a low 3-1 pitch for a bases-loaded walk. Robinson Cano hit into a forceout, and Cruz hit a sharp grounder up the middle. Shortstop Elvis Andrus snagged the ball with a dive, but his off-balance flip to second was off line as Freeman scored.

