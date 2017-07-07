Cruz's 300th HR, Paxton's pitching pace Mariners past A's

SEATTLE (AP) - Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.
Cruz's three-run drive in the eighth off Liam Hendricks put Seattle up 6-2. Cruz also had RBI singles in the first and third as Seattle snapped a four-game skid.
That’s career HR No. 300 for @ncboomstick23. pic.twitter.com/Nm6LuWtOfM— MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2017
Paxton (7-3) did not allow a hit after Marcus Semien's two-run double in the second. The left-hander struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter. Nick Vincent pitched a perfect eighth, and Mark Rzepczynski and Steve Cishek finished.
Sean Manaea (7-5) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. Manaea, 6-1 in his previous nine starts, struck out three and walked one.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs