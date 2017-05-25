Cruz's 3-run HR off Turner lifts Mariners over Nats 4-2

May 25, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz (23) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Nationals Park. The Mariners won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nelson Cruz greeted reliever Jacob Turner with a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Thursday to stop a five-game losing streak.



Gio Gonzalez took a 2-0 lead into the sixth, when Jean Segura singled leading off and Guillermo Heredia took a called third strike. That prompted Seattle manager Scott Servais to complain from the dugout, which led to his ejection by plate umpire Adam Hamari.



Robinson Cano singled, and Washington manager Dusty Baker brought in Turner (2-3), despite Cruz having just one hit in 15 at-bats against Gonzalez. Cruz drove a belt-high slider over the fence in left-center for his 12th homer this season and a 3-2 lead. Cruz leads the AL with 40 RBIs.



Cano added an RBI single off Turner in the seventh. Seattle scored multiple runs for the first time since May 18.

