KING
Close

Cruz homers in 10th, sends Mariners over White Sox 7-6

Associated Press , KING 3:19 PM. PDT July 16, 2017

CHICAGO (AP) - Nelson Cruz homered on a 3-0 pitch to lead off the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Danny Valencia and Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners, who are one game below .500 and trying to stay in the AL wild-card race. Seattle has won four in a row while the White Sox lost their fourth straight.

Cruz connected off Chris Beck (1-1) for his 19th home run of the season. On Saturday night, he hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning.


Edwin Diaz struck out Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Avisail Garcia - all swinging - for his 16th save in 19 chances. Nick Vincent (3-1) earned the win.

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories