Cruz homers in 10th, sends Mariners over White Sox 7-6

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 16: Nelson Cruz (R) of the Seattle Mariners reacts after getting to the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning. The M's won 7-6 in ten innings. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) - Nelson Cruz homered on a 3-0 pitch to lead off the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 Sunday for a three-game sweep.



Danny Valencia and Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners, who are one game below .500 and trying to stay in the AL wild-card race. Seattle has won four in a row while the White Sox lost their fourth straight.



Cruz connected off Chris Beck (1-1) for his 19th home run of the season. On Saturday night, he hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning.

Nellie goes BOOM for the win! pic.twitter.com/5tHD843FZM — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2017



Edwin Diaz struck out Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Avisail Garcia - all swinging - for his 16th save in 19 chances. Nick Vincent (3-1) earned the win.

© 2017 KING-TV