Cruz homers as Mariners edge White Sox 4-3

Jul 15, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) watches his two-run homer against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO (AP) - Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager homered, and the sloppy Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.



Seattle committed three errors, and Felix Hernandez (5-3) plunked Jose Abreu twice and threw a wild pitch. But Cruz's two-run shot off Anthony Swarzak (4-3) - just the second homer allowed by the reliever this season - made it 4-3 Mariners in the sixth, and their bullpen shut down the lowly White Sox the rest of the way.



Steve Cishek, Tony Zych and Nick Vincent each pitched a scoreless inning before Edwin Diaz finished for his 15th save in 18 chances. The right-hander struck out Abreu with runners on first and second for the final out.



Diaz also got the save in Seattle's 4-2 win in the series opener Friday night.

