Cruz homer caps comeback as Dominicans beat US 7-5 in WBC

Dominican Republic OF Nelson Cruz (23) reacts after hitting a home run in the 8th inning against the USA during the 2017 WBC. Dominican Republic wins 7-5.

MIAMI (AP) - Nelson Cruz hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, Starling Marte added a solo shot off the All-Star reliever and the defending champion Dominican Republic overcame a five-run deficit to beat the United States 7-5 Saturday night.



The comeback delighted a clamorous crowd of 37,446, the largest for baseball in the five-year history of Marlins Park.The U.S. fell to 1-1 and is in jeopardy of being eliminated in the first round. The Americans, who play Canada on Sunday, failed to reach the three previous WBC finals.The Dominicans improved to 10-0 in the past two Classics, including 2-0 this year. They can clinch first place in Pool C and advance to the second round by beating Colombia on Sunday.

