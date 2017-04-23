Cruz drives in 5 runs to help Mariners end skid

Apr 23, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners DH Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Athletics during the 9th inning at Oakland Coliseum. The Mariners won 11-1. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs, Taylor Motter hit his first career grand slam and the Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Sunday.



Robinson Cano added two hits and Yovani Gallardo (1-2) pitched into the seventh for his first win with Seattle. The Mariners ended a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 11 road games.



Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a five-run third. He hit a three-run homer in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.

© 2017 KING-TV