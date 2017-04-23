KING
Cruz drives in 5 runs to help Mariners end skid

Associated Press , KING 5:42 PM. PDT April 23, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs, Taylor Motter hit his first career grand slam and the Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Sunday.


Robinson Cano added two hits and Yovani Gallardo (1-2) pitched into the seventh for his first win with Seattle. The Mariners ended a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 11 road games.

Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a five-run third. He hit a three-run homer in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.

 

