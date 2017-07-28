Conforto clubs 2 HRs as Mets rally for 7-5 win over Mariners

Jul 28, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Mets center fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Michael Conforto returned to his hometown and hit a pair of solo home runs, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson had two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied for a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night after wasting a four-run lead.



Playing his first professional game at Safeco Field, Conforto excited the 30 or so friends and family he left tickets for with the fourth multi-homer game of his big league career. Conforto, who grew up in nearby Redmond, homered leading off the third inning against Ariel Miranda.



He connected again in the eighth against lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski, lining the second pitch of the inning just over the wall in right for his 21st homer. It was the first home run allowed to a lefty this season by Rzepczynski.



The Mets kept the rally going, helped when Wilmer Flores beat out a potential inning-ending double play. Walker and Granderson followed with consecutive RBI singles off David Phelps (2-5) to cap the three-run burst.

