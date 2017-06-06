Cano, Seager power Mariners past Twins 12-3

Jun 6, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) celebrates his three-run-homer against the Minnesota Twins with second baseman Robinson Cano (22). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.



Cano staked the Mariners to a 3-0 lead in the first and Seager's shot capped a seven-run fourth inning that extended the lead to 12-2 as Seattle won for the eighth time in nine games.



Paxton (5-0), who missed most of May with a left forearm strain, allowed three runs and five hits with three walks in his second start since coming off the disabled list.



Hector Santiago (4-6) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and three hits with four walks, all of which came around to score. Catcher Chris Gimenez, who was behind the plate the first seven innings, pitched the eighth, retiring all three batters he faced.

