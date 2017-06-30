Cano hits 2 HRs, Miranda pitches Mariners over Angels, 10-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Robinson Cano hit two home runs, Ariel Miranda allowed only two hits in seven innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory Friday over the Los Angeles Angels.
Cano's 15th and 16th home runs of the season gave him five RBIs.
Robbie was feeling it tonight. pic.twitter.com/L7gXBI0Dpf— Mariners (@Mariners) July 1, 2017
Miranda (7-4) threw his finest game of the season. The only hits he allowed were a bloop single to Kory Calhoun in the fourth and a double to Andrelton Simmons in the fifth. He walked two and struck out four.
Los Angeles' Parker Bridwell (2-1) was hit hard all night in his first career loss, surrendering 11 hits and three home runs.
Catcher Mike Zunino started Seattle's scoring with a solo home run in the third. Kyle Seager added a solo shot in the ninth, his 10th on the season. Ben Gamel and Seager each had four hits, while Cano had three.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs