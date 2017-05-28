KING
Close

Cano, Heredia homer in Mariners' 5-0 win over Red Sox

Associated Press , KING 2:03 PM. PDT May 28, 2017

BOSTON  - Christian Bergman rebounded from a miserable start with seven shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners halted Boston's season-high six-game winning streak with a 5-0 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday.
 
Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer and Guillermo Heredia a solo shot for the Mariners, who averted a three-game sweep with just their second win in nine games. Seattle was shut out the first two games.
 
Bergman (2-2) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out two. He got a lot of help from his infielders when they turned a double play in each of the first four innings.
 
Three relievers completed the combined five-hitter, with closer Edwin Diaz getting the final three outs despite two errors by infielders.
 
Bergman was tagged for 14 hits and 10 runs over four innings in a loss his previous start.
 
Rick Porcello (3-6) gave up 11 hits, but only two runs in 6 1/3 innings.
 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories