Cano and Segura share a special bond

Mariners Robinson Cano and Jean Segura training in the Dominican Republic back in 2016.

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and shortstop Jean Segura have a history. Last year, Segura trained with Cano in the Dominican Republic. Now the two close friends are finally teammates.

Cano helped fine tune Segura's swing last year. The 26-year-old shortstop turned the knowledge into a breakout season, hitting .319 with 20 home runs.

Chris Egan has more on their friendship.

Copyright 2017 KING