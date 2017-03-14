KING
Close

Cano and Seguara share a special bond

Mariners Robinson Cano and Jean Segura share a special bond. Chris Egan has their story.

Chris Egan, KING 5:16 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and shortstop Jean Segura have a history.  Last year, Segura trained with Cano in the Dominican Republic.  Now the two close friends are finally teammates.

Cano helped fine tune Segura's swing last year.  The 26-year-old shortstop turned the knowledge into a breakout season, hitting .319 with 20 home runs.

Chris Egan has more on their friendship.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories