Canha's walk-off homer leads A's past Mariners, 6-5

Associated Press , KING 7:49 PM. PDT September 27, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mark Canha hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning to lead the Oakland Athletics past the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Wednesday.

Canha's fifth homer this season came on a 1-0 pitch from Shae Simmons (0-1).

Oakland avoided a three-game sweep and snapped an eight-game losing streak against Seattle.

The A's improved to 15-10 in September, clinching their first winning month since April of 2016. They won 15 games in a month for the first time since June 2015.

Matt Joyce tied an A's record with three doubles.

Blake Treinen (3-4) pitched a scoreless ninth, working around a one-out double by rookie Mike Marjama.

The A's led 5-3 going into the top of the eighth, when Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer off Chris Hatcher.

