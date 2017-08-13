KING
Close

Bridwell, Angels sweep Mariners 4-2 for 6th straight win

Associated Press , KING 7:19 PM. PDT August 13, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Parker Bridwell threw six strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels completed a four-game sweep, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-2 Sunday for their sixth straight win.

Bridwell (7-1) gave up one run on four hits. The rookie has won five decisions in a row, helping the Angels move into the second spot in the AL wild-card race.

C.J. Cron homered and Martin Maldonado had a two-run single for the Angels.

The Mariners scored twice in the ninth before Keynan Middleton held on for his second save.

Ariel Miranda (7-6) struggled with his control, giving up a career-high six walks. He is winless in seven starts.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories