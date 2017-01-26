Bobbleheads, fireworks, and Edgar! Here are the Mariners promotional nights

Fans can get an Ichiro Suzuki dual bobblehead on April 19. (Credit: Seattle Mariners)

The Mariners released their promotional schedule for the 2017 season.

Here are the big dates to circle on your calendar if you want to score a bobblehead or bring your pooch to the park. (Full calendar)

Apr. 14 vs. Texas: Ken Griffey Jr. Replica Statue Night (First 45,000 fans) This is to coincide with the statue of the Hall of Famer to be unveiled at Safeco Field.

Bobblehead games (First 20,000 fans)

• Apr. 19 vs. Miami: Ichiro Dual Bobblehead. The former Mariners great now plays for Miami, so the bobblehead will be Ichiro in both a Mariners home uniform and a Marlins road uniform. Let's hope he's not traded or released before then because AWKWARD!

• May 6 vs. Texas: Felix Hernandez

• May 20 vs. Chicago White Sox: Jay Buhner

• June 3 vs. Tampa Bay: Nelson Cruz

• July 8 vs. Oakland: Kyle Seager

• Aug. 11 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Edgar Martinez

• Sept. 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Robinson Cano

Edgar Martinez Weekend vs. Los Angeles Angels

• Aug. 11: Bobblehead night (First 20,000 fans)

• Aug. 12: Number retirement. Replica number to first 45,000 fans

• Aug. 13: Replica jersey (first 45,000 fans)



Bark at the Park nights: Bring your pooch!

• May 18 vs. Chicago White Sox

• July 6 vs. Oakland

• Sept. 5 vs. Astros

Postgame Fireworks

• June 2 vs. Tampa Bay: “Sounds of Seattle” featuring music from

• Seattle’s Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame Bands

• June 23 vs. Houston: “Dancing Through the Decades”

• July 3 vs. Kansas City: Patriotic Theme

• July 28 vs. New York Mets: Sing-A-Long

• Sept. 22 vs. Cleveland Indians



Run around the bases postgame (All kids 14 & under)

• July 23 vs. New York Yankees

• July 30 vs. New York Mets

• Aug. 13 vs. Los Angeles Angels

• Sept. 3 vs. Oakland

• Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Cap nights

• April 15 vs. Texas: Military cap night (First 20,000 fans)

• May 5 vs. Texas: Beard hat night (First 20,000 fans)

• May 7 vs. Oakland: Kyle Seager Caps (Kids 14 & under)

• May 19 vs. Chicago White Sox: Kuma Bear Hoodie Night (First 15,000 fans)

• June 24 vs. Houston: Turn back the clock night Mariners cap (First 20,000 fans)

• July 4 vs Kansas City: Patriotic Cowboy Hat (First 15,000 fans)

Kingdome memories

• July 7 vs. Oakland: Safeco Field snow globe (10,000) and Kingdome snow globe (10,000)

• July 29 vs. New York Mets: USS Mariner (First 15,000 fans)

Copyright 2016 KING