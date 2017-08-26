Bird, Ellsbury lead Gray, Yankees over Mariners 6-3

Aug 26, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury (22) is congratulated by third baseman Chase Headley (12) after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - Greg Bird reached base three times in his long-awaited return to the Yankees' lineup and Jacoby Ellsbury homered and drove in four runs, leading Sonny Gray and New York over the Seattle Mariners 6-3 Saturday.



Bird singled, walked twice and scored in his first game since May 1. Hobbled by ankle and foot problems, the young first baseman could provide a spark - after his hit, the Yankee Stadium sound system played the theme song from '70s sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter."



Ellsbury hit a three-run homer and an RBI single. Relegated to a role of a fourth outfielder during an injury-slowed season, he connected off Yovani Gallardo (5-10) in a matchup of playoff contenders.

