Bergman has best career start in Mariners' 4-0 win over A's

May 17, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Christian Bergman (56) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night.



Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning. He had a career-high nine strikeouts and tied James Paxton for the most in a game by a Mariners pitcher this year. His 7 1/3 innings were also a personal best.

Always nice to to help your own cause. #GoMariners pic.twitter.com/5ggEB4r0zn — Mariners (@Mariners) May 18, 2017



Nelson Cruz drove in two runs for the Mariners, who took two of three in the series against Oakland.



Jesse Hahn (1-3) gave up four runs - three earned - and five hits in five innings. Oakland has lost five of its last six games.

© 2017 KING-TV