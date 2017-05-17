Bergman has best career start in Mariners' 4-0 win over A's

SEATTLE (AP) - Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning. He had a career-high nine strikeouts and tied James Paxton for the most in a game by a Mariners pitcher this year. His 7 1/3 innings were also a personal best.
Always nice to to help your own cause. #GoMariners pic.twitter.com/5ggEB4r0zn— Mariners (@Mariners) May 18, 2017
Nelson Cruz drove in two runs for the Mariners, who took two of three in the series against Oakland.
Jesse Hahn (1-3) gave up four runs - three earned - and five hits in five innings. Oakland has lost five of its last six games.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs