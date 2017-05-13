Bautista, Morales HR as Blue Jays beat Mariners 7-2

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis (29) steals home plate ahead of the tag from Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz (52) in the eighth inning during a game at Rogers Centre. (Photo: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

TORONTO - Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Saturday for their sixth win in seven games.



Kendrys Morales also connected for Toronto, and Kevin Pillar had three hits, raising his AL-leading total to 47. Devon Travis became the first player to steal home for the Blue Jays since June 2, 2015, scoring on a double steal in the eighth.



Dominic Leone (1-0) got one out for the win as Toronto improved to 8-4 in May.



The Mariners have dropped three in a row since a four-game winning streak.

