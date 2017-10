The bat on the Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside Safeco Field has gone missing. (Photo: KING)

The Seattle Police Department received a call on Tuesday afternoon that someone was trying to steal the bat. When police arrived, a portion of the bat was gone.

The Hall of Famer’s statue was unveiled in April.

