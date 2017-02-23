Baseball dreams: It's more than a game for boys in Dominican Republic

Chris Daniels reports.

SANTO DOMINGO -- Every day in the island nation of the Dominican Republic, the sun paints the sky. It’s inspiration in this vibrant place where life imitates art.

There is a rhythm on the street. A man plays the saxophone as another drums. A woman dances salsa.

It seems as though the people can’t stop smiling – no matter the age.

Christopher Columbus came to the Republic while on his voyage to discover a new world he had only dreamt of.

Today, in a square named after Columbus, teens -- wearing American-branded hats and shirts -- share a similar dream of America.

It that comes up as two teens free-style battle amid onlookers' cheers.

Life in the Dominican Republic: Rap battle

That dream circulates around one of the country’s biggest export: baseball. A sport involving a ball, a bat … and hope.

The game has been part of the fabric of this small country since the Cubans sought refuge here in 1860.

It fertilized the soil, which now grows sugar cane, coffee, bananas and ball players – like Seattle Mariners four-time all-star Nelson Cruz.

“That's what we do every day, all day,” said Cruz.

He’s one of the lucky Dominicans who has found success.

“You can find players anywhere, cause everyone is playing baseball,” said Eddy Toledo.

Toledo is the Mariners director of Dominican operations, and has scouted the island for 45 years.

He says baseball is more than just a game for the thousands of children who live here.

“The lack of a chance for the young population - to be something important - the lack of opportunity - education, all that stuff. They see the closest way to get to be famous and have a better life, and give better things for future, and family, is to play baseball,” said Toledo.

Many young men drop out of school to chase their baseball dreams.

It’s a life choice enabled by the fact that the Dominican Republic has one of the poorest, worst ranking education systems of any country in the world. A third of teens aren’t in school and there is a significant teacher shortage, thanks – in part – to low pay. Student-teacher ratios in many cases are at or near 80 to one.

Seattle Mariner Robinson Cano’s dad, Jose, said it has incentivized trading books for ball.

“They don't go to school at all. We don't have too many schools, for people we have here ... every kid is concentrating on baseball,” said Jose.

The fact that Dominicans now make up roughly 10 percent of players in the majors and an even bigger percentage of those in the U.S. minor leagues.

There is indeed something in the soil that has now led a group from Seattle to try and plant some other seeds.