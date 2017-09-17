Astros clinch AL West with 7-1 win over Mariners

Houston Astros left fielder Derek Fisher (21) circled the bases after hitting a two run home run off of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Andrew Moore (48) in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON - Justin Verlander struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered to put Houston on top in a big fifth inning and the Astros clinched the American League West with a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The loss put the Mariners 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the second wild card spot with 12 games to play.



George Springer and Carlos Correa also homered for the Astros, who won their first division title since 2001 and seventh overall. The Astros become the first team in major league history to win titles in three divisions after previously winning the NL West and NL Central.



Houston had trouble stringing hits together until the fifth inning, when Yuli Gurriel singled and homered off Andrew Moore (1-4) to straightaway center for a 2-1 lead.

