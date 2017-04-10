Another Paxton gem lifts Mariners to 6-0 win over Astros

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton (65) throws against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

James Paxton shut down Houston for the second time in a week, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball and leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-0 win over the Astros in their home opener Monday.



The Mariners rebounded nicely from Sunday's ugly ninth-inning meltdown against the Angels when they gave up seven runs and lost 10-9. Paxton (1-0) was a big reason why, keeping Houston's offense silent long enough for Seattle's bats to wake up and finally convert with runners in scoring position. Paxton struck out eight and walked two while pitching in Seattle's home opener for the second time in his career.

Nelson Cruz finally broke through with a two-run single in the fifth inning to give Seattle the lead and Mitch Haniger followed an inning later with a two-out RBI single.

Seattle was 8 for 57 through the first seven games and 1 of 8 on Monday with runners in scoring position before Cruz lined Charlie Morton's pitch into center field.

