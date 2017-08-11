Angels rally from 4-run deficit to top Mariners 6-5

Aug 10, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) waits for a pitching change against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Trout scored from second base on Jean Segura's error in the top of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.



For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday's series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory. A day later, Trout walked with one out, taking a close 3-2 pitch from James Pazos (3-4). Albert Pujols followed with a single and C.J. Cron chopped a hard grounder that Segura couldn't handle that bounced far enough into left field for Trout to score the go-ahead run.



Seattle held a 5-1 lead going into the seventh inning thanks to home runs from Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino, but the Angels scored four times in the seventh to pull even.



The loss dropped the Mariners a half-game out of the second Wild Card spot.

