Angels again expose Mariners bullpen, rally for 6-3 victory

SEATTLE (AP) - Luis Valbuena's two-run homer in the seventh inning pulled Los Angeles even, Albert Pujols added a two-run double in the eighth and the Angels rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.



For the third straight game, the Mariners saw their bullpen problems fester while trying to hold a lead. Valbuena's homer came off reliever Casey Lawrence and after the Mariners got six surprisingly strong innings out of starter Erasmo Ramirez.



Tony Zych (5-3) ran into even more trouble in the eighth. Zych walked the first two batters before giving up Pujols' double to the gap. Kole Calhoun singled and Andrelton Simmons' sacrifice fly scored Pujols for a three-run lead. Seattle's bullpen has allowed 13 runs in the first three games of the series.



Los Angeles has won five straight and has moved into the second wild card spot in the American League. The Mariners sit one game out of that wild card spot.

Nelson Cruz drove in the Mariners first run, his 93rd RBI. Kyle Seager drove in Seattle's other two runs, the final one coming on his 18th home run.

