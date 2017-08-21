Albers picks up 2nd win, Mariners hold off Braves 6-5

Aug 21, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Andrew Albers (63) throws to first base against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - Andrew Albers worked into the sixth inning for his second straight win since coming up from the minors, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.



Albers (2-0) also had the first hit and RBI of his career - in his first big league at-bat.



The 31-year-old left-hander beat his former organization, having spent most of the season at the Braves' Triple-A club. He went 12-3 but never got a call to the big leagues.



Instead, Albers was dealt to the Mariners for cash on Aug. 11. He was called up by Seattle to make a start four days later, working six strong innings in a 3-1 win over Baltimore.



Now, after going just over four years between major league victories, Albers has two wins in less than a week.



Mike Foltynewicz (10-9) has lost four of his last five starts for Atlanta.

