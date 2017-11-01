Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend, former Miss Texas after winning World Series

Photo courtesy Twitter @FOXSports (Photo: Custom)

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa won a very special ring after Houston won Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night. The thing is, he was already carrying around a very special ring.

But that ring he'd been carrying around wasn't for him, it was for his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas from Laredo.

As Fox Sports analyst Ken Rosenthal was interviewing Correa after the game, Correa said, "Right now, I'm going to take another big step in my life."

He pulled out the ring and addressed his girlfriend, who was watching from behind a barricade right next to Correa and Rosenthal. Correa got down on one knee and said:

"Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"

Rodriguez shouted "Oh my God!" and immediately started kissing him... which we think means that the answer is yes."

SHE SAID YES!



1 night, 2 rings for Carlos Correa. https://t.co/N4XLUPL6yW — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 2, 2017

