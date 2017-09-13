7-year-old with robotic hand to throw out first pitch at World Series

Hailey Dawson prepares to throw out the first pitch with a 3-D printed hand, prior to the game between the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Photo: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)

Even at 7 years old, Hailey Dawson is on her way to reaching a life goal. Dawson has a robotic hand, but that hasn't stopped her from being a must-have person to throw out a first pitch at a major league ballpark.

On Oct. 28, she'll throw out the first pitch for Game 4 of the World Series, Major League Baseball confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday.

Dawson, a huge baseball fan who was born with a birth defect called Poland Syndrome, has made it her mission to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark.

“Hailey’s inspirational story captured our attention and our teams have overwhelmingly embraced her goal to throw a first pitch at every MLB ballpark," said Tony Petitti, MLB Chief Operating Officer. "We are very happy that Hailey will begin her quest by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series. We’re all looking forward to meeting her and the Dawson family at the Fall Classic.”

People who suffer from Poland Syndrome have underdeveloped chest muscles and it causes webbing in their hands. The University of Nevada Las Vegas engineering department made her robotic hand and has been upgrading ever since. She is on the eighth version.

Dawson, a Las Vegas native, threw out the first pitch at a UNLV game in 2014 and the crowd reaction stoked her interest in doing it again.

Wow. What an amazing experience for Hailey and Zach. @masnorioles @baltimoreorioles #baseball #haileyshand #orioles @machados13 A post shared by Yong Dawson (@yongdawsonphotography) on Aug 17, 2015 at 4:27pm PDT

“She’s kind of a ham,” Dawson's mother, Yong Dawson, told All The Moms blog. “I initiated this. I thought it would be a good opportunity and encourage her grip. She could be silly and gain confidence.”

Five months later, she threw out a pitch for the Baltimore Orioles and the goal of going to all the ballparks was on.

She has thrown out the first pitch for the New York Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Oakland A’s, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM