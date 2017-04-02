Mark Few named Naismith Men's Coach of The Year

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

SPOKANE, Wash. – And another one for Mark Few.

Just one day after coaching his team to their first ever National Championship game, Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few was honored Sunday with the 2017 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of The Year Award.

The announcement came Sunday morning during an awards ceremony. Few, who was not in attendance (he has a game or something to prepare for, you know,) said through a statement that receiving the award was truly an honor.

“I’m blessed to have the best coaching staff in the country and a phenomenal group of players that are a joy to coach. This has been such a special year and I am grateful to be recognized by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.”

Few edged out other finalists Chris Collins of Northwestern, Bill Self of Kansas, and Jay Wright of Villanova. Voting was comprised from journalists around the country as well as former and current head coaches, former award winners, and conference commissioners. Fans were also eligible to vote.

Few has already been named Coach of The Year by several media outlets including USA TODAY and CBS Sports. Few also was named WCC Coach of The Year for the 11th time.

Read the full release here.

© 2017 KREM-TV