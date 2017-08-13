Lynch sits during anthem in Raiders loss in Arizona

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits on a cooler on the bench during the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Marshawn Lynch made the biggest news of what otherwise was a routine preseason NFL game by sitting during the national anthem prior to the Oakland Raiders' 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.



The ex-Seattle Seahawks running back, who came out of retirement to sign with his hometown Raiders, sat on an orange cooler with his arms resting on his knees, while others around him stood.



Although he rarely talks to the media, Lynch has voiced support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the anthem last season to protest what he saw as a pattern of police mistreatment of people of color.



Lynch did not play in the game.



Carson Palmer threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brittan Golden to cap his brief preseason debut while Oakland quarterback Derek Carr watched the game from the sideline.



Palmer, at age 37 beginning his 15th NFL season, directed Arizona on a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to start the game. It looked as if the Cardinals were headed for a short field goal, but the Raiders were called for covering the snapper on the kick, giving Arizona a first down and setting up its opening TD.



David Johnson had a 10-yard run in the opening drive. The standout running back carried three times for 16 yards before calling it a night.



Two of the Raiders' top defensive players, All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack and linebacker Bruce Irvin, joined Carr and Lynch as spectators.



While it was the preseason opener for Oakland, it was Arizona's second outing. The Cardinals starters did not play in the team's 20-18 loss to Dallas in the Hall of Fame Game.

