Local golfers shoot for spot at the U.S. Open

TACOMA - The Tacoma Country & Golf Club was one of 10 sites around the country to host U.S. Open Sectional qualifying on Monday. 70 players were playing for four available spots in next week's U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

The four players advancing are Derek Barron of Tacoma, Jordan Niebrugge of Mequon, Wisconsin, Boca Raton, Florida's Max Greyserman, and Daniel Miernicki of Portland, Oregon.

Chris Egan spent the day at the course, and features Barron and Bellarmine Prep's RJ Manke who just graduated on Sunday.

© 2017 KING-TV