LeBron James moves up on Forbes' list of top paid athletes

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on before taking on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 2, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

Kevin Durant might have a 2-0 lead over LeBron James in the NBA Finals, but James still has an edge over Durant when it comes to money.

Forbes issued its annual list of highest paid athletes and James moved up one slot to No. 2. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo remains first.

Last year, James was the third top-paid athlete behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This year, James and Messi swapped places.

Tennis star Roger Federer ranked fourth and Durant was fifth as his teammate Steph Curry ranked eighth.

The rankings combine athletes' salary and endorsements. James earned a $31.2 million salary and $55 million in endorsements.

Kyrie Irving also made the list at 38 and Kevin Love ranked 54th.

