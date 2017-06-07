KING
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James: 'Do I look tired?'

WKYC 11:06 AM. PDT June 07, 2017

CLEVELAND - LeBron James has had to shoulder his Cleveland Cavaliers through the first two games of the NBA Finals, but don't ask him if he's tired.

A reporter dared to ask him that Wednesday morning prior to Game 3 and James crafted a terse response.

“Do I look tired?" James responded. "I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals, I’m pretty good.”

James might be tired of his team's underwhelming play so far, but he'll look to reverse that tonight.

