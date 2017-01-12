LA Rams make Sean McVay youngest head coach in NFL history

Sep 13, 2015; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks with Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay before a game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history.



The Rams on Thursday hired McVay, who turns 31 years old on Jan. 24.



McVay spent the past three seasons as the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator. He has been an assistant in Washington since 2010.



He replaces Jeff Fisher, who was fired 13 games into the Rams' homecoming season in Los Angeles, and interim head coach John Fassel.



McVay wowed the Rams' top brass during two recent interviews. He takes charge of a franchise rebuilding from a 4-12 season, its 13th consecutive non-winning campaign. The Rams have a 12-year playoff drought.



Lane Kiffin was 31 years old when the Oakland Raiders hired him in January 2007.

