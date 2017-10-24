LA Galaxy put coach Sigi Schmid in charge of personnel moves

Photo by: Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) - The LA Galaxy have reassigned general manager Pete Vagenas and put head coach Sigi Schmid in charge of their player personnel decisions.



The Galaxy made the moves Tuesday after the five-time MLS champions finished last in the overall league standings during the worst season in franchise history.



Schmid returned to the Galaxy on July 27 after Curt Onalfo was fired, but couldn't halt their skid to an 8-18-8 finish.



The winningest coach in MLS history will oversee the Galaxy's player acquisition, scouting and coaching management, wielding similar power to Bruce Arena before he left for the U.S. national team a year ago.



The Galaxy missed the MLS postseason for the first time since 2008 and finished tied for last with D.C. United at 32 points.

© 2017 Associated Press