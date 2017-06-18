Koepka wins US Open title

Jun 18, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Brooks Koepka poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

ERIN, Wis. (AP) - Brooks Koepka has won the U.S. Open title for his first major championship.



The 27-year-old Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on the back nine at Erin Hills. He matched Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under.



Koepka takes home $2.16 million, the largest single-day earnings in golf. He also extends the streak of first-time major winners to seven.



Koepka became the third straight American to win the title. It's the first time that has happened since 1998-2000.

