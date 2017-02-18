Klay Thompson dethroned, Eric Gordon wins 3-pt contest

Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) competes in the three-point contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Houston's Eric Gordon has dethroned Golden State splash brother Klay Thompson as the NBA All-Star 3-point contest champion.



And he did it in New Orleans, where he played the previous five seasons before leaving last summer in free agency.



Gordon's score of 21 in a final-round tie-breaker defeated Cleveland's Kyrie Irving, the 2013 winner who had 18. The pair had each finished with a score of 20 in the final round, meaning they each had to shoot 25 more balls to decide it.



Thompson was stunningly eliminated in the first round, missing a final shot from the corner that could have put him through ahead of Walker.

Copyright 2017 KING