KJR sports host Mitch Levy announces departure after reported prostitution bust

Mitch Levy, the longtime morning show host at Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle, confirmed Friday he is no longer with the station. The announcement comes less than two months after Levy was reportedly caught in a prostitution sting in Bellevue.

Levy made the announcement of his departure on Twitter, but without making specific reference to the allegations against him.

"As most of you know by now, my 23 year tenure at KJR is over. I am fully aware that I have disappointed so many - from the loved ones closest to me to all of you who have given me the opportunity to entertain you on weekday mornings. I'm deeply sorry," Levy said in a post on Twitter.

As most of you realize by now, my 23 year tenure at KJR is over. I am fully aware that I have disappointed so many.. pic.twitter.com/DAMyQ2MSGL — mitch levy (@kjrmitch) October 6, 2017

Bellevue Police announced Sept. 2 it had arrested 110 men in an undercover operation aimed at online prostitution called "Operation On Demand." The buyers were arrested after showing up at a condo and agreeing to exchange money for sex.

The Seattle Times, citing a police report, wrote that Levy arrived at the condo and put $160 on a bedside table in anticipation of a half-hour of sex. Levy allegedly told one of the arresting detectives he was there for a massage. But the report indicated that the only reason anyone would have come to that location was to purchase sex.

"I'd like to thank KJR/iHeart Media for the golden opportunity that was never taken for granted," Levy went on to say in his Twitter post. "Co-hosts, producers, board operators, update people, interns, sales, and promotions people - Countless names that helped me hang around for a while. Thank you.

"And to all of you that allowed me the privilege of "appearing" on your radios, computers phones, etc, I will be forever indebted.

"There have been so many indelible memories - catastrophic to euphoric - from the morning show on Tue, Sep 11, 2001 to Mon, Feb 3, 2014 (Hawks champs).

"Now, I must continue tending to me, my emotional demons, and my family. I also intend to get more involved in addressing some of the ills in our society and be a part of a positive force in the future.

"Some day I hope that you'll allow me the opportunity to earn back your respect."

