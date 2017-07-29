Jon Jones stops Cormier in 3rd, regains UFC title belt

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: Jon Jones celebrates after knocking out Daniel Cormier in their UFC light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Jon Jones reclaimed his UFC light heavyweight title Saturday night, stopping Daniel Cormier in the third round with a vicious head kick and a finish on the ground at UFC 214.



Jones (23-1) completed his rocky journey back to the top after a yearlong suspension with his 14th consecutive victory. He fended off a stiff challenge from Cormier (19-2), who held the belt for most of the past two years while Jones dealt with self-inflicted setbacks outside the cage.



After 2 1/2 rounds of even, high-level striking, Jones landed a head kick that caught Cormier leaning in. The champion staggered backward and then around the cage with Jones in pursuit, and Jones finished the fight on the ground with a series of merciless strikes.

© 2017 KING-TV