Johnson matches UFC record with 10th flyweight title defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Demetrious Johnson picked apart Wilson Reis before catching him in an armbar and forcing him to submit Saturday night, retaining his UFC flyweight title for the 10th time to match longtime middleweight king Anderson Silva's record for consecutive defenses.



Johnson (26-2-1) toyed with the third-ranked Brazilian challenger throughout the first two rounds, peppering him with jabs and kicks before deftly slipping away. But after knocking him down at 4:49 of the third, "Mighty Mouse" quickly clamped down on an arm bar and forced Reis to submit.



It was a stunning ending to the UFC's debut in Kansas City given Reis's jiu-jitsu pedigree.



The only fighter ever to hold the flyweight belt, Johnson extended his win streak to 12 straight to tie Georges St-Pierre for the third-longest in UFC history. Silva won 16 straight fights at his peak, while suspended middleweight Jon Jones is riding a 13-fight win streak.

