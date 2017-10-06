Jeremy Lane likely out for Seahawks vs. Rams

January 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

Jeremy Lane’s status remains up in the air after the Seattle Seahawks cornerback sustained a groin injury during the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in his weekly interview with Seattle’s KIRO Radio 97.3 FM that Lane will remain a game-time decision heading into Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

“He’s got a strained groin that’s going to likely keep him from getting back,” Carroll said on Friday morning. “We’ll give him all the way to game time, but it’s going to be hard for him to make it back this week.”

If Lane sits out, cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Justin Coleman will likely take on an increased load. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman said he would be “incredibly comfortable,” if either player needed to slide into Lane’s starting position this week.

“They’ve done a great job when they’ve been in there and both of them have had to play a substantial amount,” Sherman said on Wednesday. “We trusted them against Aaron Rodgers and those guys, and they’re as good as it gets, so I think we’d be comfortable putting those guys in against anybody. J.C.’s [Justin Coleman] confidence is sky-high, Shaq’s [Shaquill Griffin] confidence sky-high, and they have great technique. They’d be fine.”

Regardless of who plays on Sunday, it will be interesting to see how the Seahawks defense manages running back Todd Gurley and his 3-1 Rams. Kickoff for the contest begins at 1:05 p.m. PT in Los Angeles.

