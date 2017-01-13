KING
Close

It looks like even the Atlanta Hawks are Seahawks fans

KING 5:40 PM. PST January 13, 2017

In an odd bit of timing, the Atlanta Hawks basketball team took the court on Friday night, dressed like an NBA version of the Seahawks.

The team tweeted out a photo of its throwback jerseys from the 1970s before the game. The colors? Blue and lime green.

At least one fan noticed that the Atlanta Hawks' jerseys looked more like something the Seattle Hawks would wear.

Of course, he's referencing the Seahawks being in town to face the Falcons tomorrow in the NFL Playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks say they agree with the fan, but had planned the retro night long before.

All we can say is go Hawks (Seattle, we mean).

(© 2017 KING)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories