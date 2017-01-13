It looks like even the Atlanta Hawks are Seahawks fans

In an odd bit of timing, the Atlanta Hawks basketball team took the court on Friday night, dressed like an NBA version of the Seahawks.

The team tweeted out a photo of its throwback jerseys from the 1970s before the game. The colors? Blue and lime green.

A sneak peek of tonight's throwback jerseys! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/flY2RAvQPq — HaWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) January 13, 2017

At least one fan noticed that the Atlanta Hawks' jerseys looked more like something the Seattle Hawks would wear.

@ATLHawks @Kixfair The color of that logo is pretty bad considering what is happening tomorrow at the dome, don't you think? — shaun emmons (@shaunemmons) January 13, 2017

Of course, he's referencing the Seahawks being in town to face the Falcons tomorrow in the NFL Playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks say they agree with the fan, but had planned the retro night long before.

@shaunemmons We agree. But we had this planned long before the bracket played itself out. Go Falcons! — HaWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) January 13, 2017

All we can say is go Hawks (Seattle, we mean).

