Isaiah Thomas, Ashley Wagner to pose for ESPN's Body Issue

Apr 30, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) talks to a teammate after having a tooth knocked out during the second quarter in game one of the 2nd round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson)

Former University of Washington basketball star Isaiah Thomas and Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner, who spent the early years of her life in the Puget Sound region, will be among athletes featured in this year's ESPN The Magazine Body Issue.

The Body Issue features athletes posing nude, but strategically covered.

Thomas, who led the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, will be featured on the cover.

Wagner, who has been one of America's top figure skaters for years, won a bronze medal at the 2014 Games.

Figure skater Ashley Wagner during an interview in Seattle, May 19. 2017. (Credit: KING)

The magazine hits newsstands July 7.

Your 2017 Body Issue athletes are ... pic.twitter.com/QjS30QPh6f — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2017

