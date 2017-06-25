Isaiah Thomas, Ashley Wagner to pose for ESPN's Body Issue

If viewing in the app, click here
Former University of Washington basketball star Isaiah Thomas and Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner, who spent the early years of her life in the Puget Sound region, will be among athletes featured in this year's ESPN The Magazine Body Issue.
The Body Issue features athletes posing nude, but strategically covered.
Thomas, who led the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, will be featured on the cover.
Wagner, who has been one of America's top figure skaters for years, won a bronze medal at the 2014 Games.
The magazine hits newsstands July 7.
