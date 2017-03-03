Ionescu's FTs lift Oregon women past No. 11 Washington 70-69

By JIM HOEHN
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) - Sabrina Ionescu hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to give Oregon a 70-69 upset victory over 11th-ranked Washington in a Pac-12 Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Friday night.
Washington's Kelsey Plum, the all-time NCAA scoring leader, attempted a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer, but the shot was partially blocked by Ruthy Hebard.
Sixth-seeded Oregon (20-12) advances to Saturday's semifinal against second-seeded and No. 10-ranked Stanford (26-5), which rolled past Washington State 66-63.
Plum finished with 34 points. Lexi Bando had 23 points and Ionescu added 18 to lead Oregon.
Plum's 3- pointer to open the fourth quarter put No. 3 seed Washington (27-5) up 60-51, but Bando scored 11 consecutive points to fuel a 15-4 run that put Oregon up 66-64 with 4:18 remaining.
Chantel Osahor converted a 3-point play to put the Huskies on top 69-66 with 3:05 left. Lexi Bando hit a jumper with 1:19 remaining to pull Oregon within 69-68.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs