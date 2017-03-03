Ionescu's FTs lift Oregon women past No. 11 Washington 70-69

Huskies Logo

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press



SEATTLE (AP) - Sabrina Ionescu hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to give Oregon a 70-69 upset victory over 11th-ranked Washington in a Pac-12 Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Friday night.



Washington's Kelsey Plum, the all-time NCAA scoring leader, attempted a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer, but the shot was partially blocked by Ruthy Hebard.



Sixth-seeded Oregon (20-12) advances to Saturday's semifinal against second-seeded and No. 10-ranked Stanford (26-5), which rolled past Washington State 66-63.



Plum finished with 34 points. Lexi Bando had 23 points and Ionescu added 18 to lead Oregon.



Plum's 3- pointer to open the fourth quarter put No. 3 seed Washington (27-5) up 60-51, but Bando scored 11 consecutive points to fuel a 15-4 run that put Oregon up 66-64 with 4:18 remaining.



Chantel Osahor converted a 3-point play to put the Huskies on top 69-66 with 3:05 left. Lexi Bando hit a jumper with 1:19 remaining to pull Oregon within 69-68.

