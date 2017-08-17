Ice Cube is in Seattle for BIG 3 basketball playoffs

Ice Cube's new 3-on-3 basketball league is holding its playoffs Sunday at KeyArena. The BIG 3 league is host to some older NBA stars. Ice Cube stopped by the KING 5 studios to talk about the playoffs, his movie roles, and more.

KING 10:28 PM. PDT August 17, 2017

