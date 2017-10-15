Huskies and Cougars: How far did they fall in the polls?

Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (left) and Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (right)

One week after reaching the top eight in the Associated Press college football rankings, the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars tumbled out of the top 10 after road losses this week.

The weekend started with the Cougars (6-1 overall, 3-1 in Pac-12) committing seven turnovers in a 37-3 loss to the Cal Bears (4-3, 1-3) Friday night. It continued Saturday with the Huskies (6-1, 3-1) losing 13-7 to Arizona State (3-3, 2-1).

The Huskies fell seven spots to No. 12 in the AP poll Sunday while the Cougars dropped seven spots to No. 15.

In the USA TODAY coaches poll, the Huskies dropped from No. 4 to No. 12 and the Cougars plummeted from No. 9 to No. 18.

The Huskies are now on their bye week while the Cougars come home to face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3).

The losses put the Dawgs and Cougs behind Stanford (5-2, 4-1) in the Pac-12 North standings. WSU plays Stanford in Pullman Nov. 4. UW has to go to Stanford on a short week to play them Friday, Nov. 10.

