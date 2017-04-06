KING
Hoffman 1st-round lead biggest since '55 Masters

Assocaited Press and KING 5 Sports , KING 8:56 PM. PDT April 06, 2017

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Charley Hoffman has the largest first-round lead at Augusta National in 62 years.

Hoffman's 7-under 65 in windy conditions gives him a four-shot edge over William McGirt heading to Friday's second round.


That's the largest since the 1955 Masters, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was four shots ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.

But, in a reminder that the tournament is never won on Thursday, Burke followed with a 76 that turned his big lead into a six-shot deficit against Cary Middlecoff, who went on to capture the green jacket in a romp.

 

Kirkland's Kevin Chappell is tied for fourth with 1-under 71.

