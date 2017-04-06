Hoffman 1st-round lead biggest since '55 Masters

Apr 6, 2017; Augusta, GA, USA; Charley Hoffman and caddie Brett Waldman smile on the 18th green during the first round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Madrid, Michael Madrid)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Charley Hoffman has the largest first-round lead at Augusta National in 62 years.



Hoffman's 7-under 65 in windy conditions gives him a four-shot edge over William McGirt heading to Friday's second round.

Highlights from Charley Hoffman's opening 65: pic.twitter.com/ARjR4aMSL7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2017



That's the largest since the 1955 Masters, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was four shots ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.



But, in a reminder that the tournament is never won on Thursday, Burke followed with a 76 that turned his big lead into a six-shot deficit against Cary Middlecoff, who went on to capture the green jacket in a romp.

Kirkland's Kevin Chappell is tied for fourth with 1-under 71.

© 2017 KING-TV