Hoffman 1st-round lead biggest since '55 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Charley Hoffman has the largest first-round lead at Augusta National in 62 years.
Hoffman's 7-under 65 in windy conditions gives him a four-shot edge over William McGirt heading to Friday's second round.
Highlights from Charley Hoffman's opening 65: pic.twitter.com/ARjR4aMSL7— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2017
That's the largest since the 1955 Masters, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was four shots ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.
But, in a reminder that the tournament is never won on Thursday, Burke followed with a 76 that turned his big lead into a six-shot deficit against Cary Middlecoff, who went on to capture the green jacket in a romp.
Kirkland's Kevin Chappell is tied for fourth with 1-under 71.
