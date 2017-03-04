Whitaker leads Zillah past Freeman for Class 1A title

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Nate Whitaker scored 25 points and Zillah raced past Freeman 69-53 to capture the Class 1A boys state title on Saturday night.



With a sea of orange blanketing one side of the SunDome to support the Leopards, Zillah built a 12-point lead in the first half and rolled to the championship.



Whitaker made 11 of 19 shots and the Leopards shot 49 percent. Trey Delp added 10 points in the victory.



Freeman was led by Dylan Oja's 17 points and 16 points from Ryan Maine. But Maine was just 4 of 18 shooting and Freeman shot 35 percent as a team.

