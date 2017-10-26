KING
Close

Week 8 Top 5 Plays of the Week for high school football

Top 5 Plays of the Week from high school football for Week 8.

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:31 PM. PDT October 26, 2017

Top 5 Plays of the Week from high school football for Week 8.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories